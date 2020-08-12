Comerica Bank Grows Stock Holdings in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Comerica Bank raised its stake in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,525 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned about 0.06% of AptarGroup worth $4,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of AptarGroup in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $245,000. Prudential PLC lifted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 5,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 54.9% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 9,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AptarGroup in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,427,000. 87.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Marc Prieur sold 1,583 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.04, for a total transaction of $175,776.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,268,854.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Eldon W. Schaffer II sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total transaction of $4,120,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,478 shares in the company, valued at $9,122,259.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,083 shares of company stock worth $4,594,176 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.67.

Shares of AptarGroup stock opened at $116.74 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.81, a PEG ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.84 and a 12-month high of $123.44.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $699.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $655.01 million. AptarGroup had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 14.41%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 29th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 28th. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.46%.

AptarGroup

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Beauty + Home, Pharma, and Food + Beverage.

