Comerica Bank Grows Stock Holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 16.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,732 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,287 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE were worth $4,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTWO. Capital Square LLC purchased a new stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 666.7% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Lainie Goldstein sold 16,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.01, for a total value of $2,286,124.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 4,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.04, for a total transaction of $575,405.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,395,253.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 121,836 shares of company stock valued at $17,485,352 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTWO stock opened at $167.11 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.65. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC has a one year low of $100.00 and a one year high of $180.61. The company has a market capitalization of $19.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.85, a P/E/G ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.45). TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE had a return on equity of 28.26% and a net margin of 13.22%. The business had revenue of $996.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $845.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE’s revenue for the quarter was up 125.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on TTWO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 5th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $167.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Bank of America downgraded shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $166.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.54.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

