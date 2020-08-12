Comerica Bank Grows Stock Position in Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS)

Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,070 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 4,444 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned about 0.10% of Emergent Biosolutions worth $4,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Emergent Biosolutions by 4,355.7% in the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,772,689 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $646,750,000 after purchasing an additional 8,575,801 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Emergent Biosolutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,029,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Emergent Biosolutions by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 912,224 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,781,000 after purchasing an additional 303,427 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Emergent Biosolutions by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 902,317 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,208,000 after purchasing an additional 287,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in Emergent Biosolutions by 147.9% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 442,346 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,594,000 after purchasing an additional 263,898 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

EBS opened at $122.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $94.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.73. The company has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of 38.11 and a beta of 1.41. Emergent Biosolutions Inc has a 1 year low of $39.11 and a 1 year high of $137.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.71.

Emergent Biosolutions (NYSE:EBS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $1.45. The firm had revenue of $394.70 million during the quarter. Emergent Biosolutions had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 22.92%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Emergent Biosolutions Inc will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Ronald Richard sold 6,572 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.51, for a total transaction of $575,115.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,580.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EBS. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Emergent Biosolutions from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Emergent Biosolutions from $101.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Emergent Biosolutions from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Emergent Biosolutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Chardan Capital upped their price objective on shares of Emergent Biosolutions from $86.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Emergent Biosolutions has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.00.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, intentional, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). Its products address PHTs, including chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travelers' diseases; and opioids.

