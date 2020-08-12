Comerica Bank Has $4.32 Million Stock Position in Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE)

Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) by 24.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 371,712 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 73,123 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned about 0.09% of Parsley Energy worth $4,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PE. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Parsley Energy by 766.7% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,485,472 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $19,972,000 after buying an additional 3,083,332 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Parsley Energy by 958.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,937,483 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $31,372,000 after acquiring an additional 2,659,906 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in Parsley Energy by 7,918.1% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,170,825 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $12,439,000 after acquiring an additional 2,143,751 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Parsley Energy by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,075,120 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $52,000,000 after acquiring an additional 2,027,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Parsley Energy by 1,196.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,172,631 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $12,449,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004,994 shares during the last quarter. 68.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James upgraded Parsley Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Cfra boosted their price objective on Parsley Energy from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Parsley Energy in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Parsley Energy from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Parsley Energy from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.75.

Shares of Parsley Energy stock opened at $11.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of -1.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 2.12. Parsley Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $3.92 and a 52 week high of $20.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.17. Parsley Energy had a positive return on equity of 4.75% and a negative net margin of 200.23%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Parsley Energy Inc will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 8th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 4th. Parsley Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.86%.

In other news, insider Colin Roberts sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total value of $334,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 279,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,113,485.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 19.42% of the company’s stock.

Parsley Energy Company Profile

Parsley Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in west Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its acreage position consisted of 198,946 net acres, including 154,107 net acres in the Midland Basin and 44,839 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and operated 425.3 net acres of the horizontal wells and 735.7 net acres of the vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves of 521.7 MMBoe.

