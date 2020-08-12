Comerica Bank Has $4.40 Million Stake in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Comerica Bank lowered its holdings in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) by 29.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 337,995 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 138,332 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned 0.13% of EQT worth $4,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EQT during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of EQT by 196.1% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,027 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,667 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EQT during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of EQT by 80.8% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,669 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of EQT during the first quarter worth about $78,000. 98.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get EQT alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on EQT from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded EQT from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on EQT from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded EQT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of EQT in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. EQT currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.14.

EQT stock opened at $16.23 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.88. The company has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 1.39. EQT Co. has a twelve month low of $4.21 and a twelve month high of $17.97.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.04). EQT had a negative net margin of 54.71% and a negative return on equity of 0.31%. The company had revenue of $527.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $798.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 59.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that EQT Co. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. It produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2018, this segment had 21.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.4 million gross acres.

Further Reading: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.