Comerica Bank Has $4.46 Million Position in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,844 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,521 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned 0.05% of SEI Investments worth $4,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its position in shares of SEI Investments by 205.1% during the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 595 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of SEI Investments during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of SEI Investments during the first quarter worth about $71,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SEI Investments during the first quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 41.6% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. 73.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SEIC stock opened at $53.70 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.07, a current ratio of 5.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.72. The company has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.26. SEI Investments has a twelve month low of $35.40 and a twelve month high of $69.61.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68. The firm had revenue of $400.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.16 million. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 27.38% and a net margin of 28.47%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SEI Investments will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SEIC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded SEI Investments from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded SEI Investments from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SEI Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on SEI Investments from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. SEI Investments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.67.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

