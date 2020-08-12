Comerica Bank Has $4.65 Million Position in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 186,907 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,552 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned about 0.06% of Exelixis worth $4,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EXEL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exelixis by 182.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,193 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,193,000 after acquiring an additional 113,733 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exelixis by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 303,478 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,348,000 after acquiring an additional 90,947 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exelixis by 347.3% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 14,761 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 11,461 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Exelixis by 4.8% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 52,340 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $901,000 after acquiring an additional 2,402 shares during the period. Finally, Arden Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Exelixis during the first quarter valued at $236,000. 80.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ EXEL opened at $21.67 on Wednesday. Exelixis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.67 and a twelve month high of $27.80. The company has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.80 and its 200 day moving average is $21.47.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.09. Exelixis had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 28.21%. The company had revenue of $259.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. Exelixis’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CMO Gisela Schwab sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total transaction of $2,296,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 3,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.99, for a total value of $78,743.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 217,302 shares of company stock worth $5,193,513. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EXEL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Exelixis in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Exelixis in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 28th. TheStreet upgraded Exelixis from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Exelixis in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.85.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

