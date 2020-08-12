Comerica Bank Increases Holdings in BHP Group Ltd (NYSE:BHP)

Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of BHP Group Ltd (NYSE:BHP) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,634 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,146 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $4,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in BHP Group by 66.3% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in BHP Group by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 29,950 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 2,369 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in BHP Group by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,268 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in BHP Group by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 39,067 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 4,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BHP Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,708,000. Institutional investors own 4.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BHP opened at $56.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.05. BHP Group Ltd has a 52 week low of $29.78 and a 52 week high of $57.93.

Several research firms have weighed in on BHP. Deutsche Bank cut BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Citigroup cut BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Societe Generale raised BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised BHP Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. BHP Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.00.

BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.

