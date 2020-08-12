Comerica Bank Increases Stock Position in Spotify (NYSE:SPOT)

Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,969 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Spotify were worth $4,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPOT. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Spotify by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,413,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,993,215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,578,120 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Spotify by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,299,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,651,000 after buying an additional 349,987 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Spotify by 68.8% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 759,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,243,000 after buying an additional 309,675 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spotify during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,959,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Spotify by 1,608.9% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 176,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,429,000 after buying an additional 165,958 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPOT stock opened at $253.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $45.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.04 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $263.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $179.27. Spotify has a one year low of $109.18 and a one year high of $299.67.

Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($1.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($1.42). Spotify had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a negative return on equity of 15.49%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.42) earnings per share. Spotify’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Spotify will post -3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Spotify from $185.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Spotify from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Spotify from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. CSFB upped their target price on shares of Spotify from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Spotify from $167.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $228.74.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides music streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers commercial-free music services to subscribers comprising unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access to its catalog.

