Comerica Bank Purchases 13,850 Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI)

Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI) by 10.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 147,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,850 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned about 0.07% of Omega Healthcare Investors worth $4,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 12,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 21,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 6,180 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 16,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 6,946.4% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 4,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 4,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmp Inc. lifted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 178.3% in the first quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 319,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,542,000 after purchasing an additional 204,410 shares during the last quarter. 70.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. increased their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors to $26.54 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. ValuEngine downgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.78.

Omega Healthcare Investors stock opened at $32.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.96, a PEG ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 0.92. Omega Healthcare Investors Inc has a fifty-two week low of $13.33 and a fifty-two week high of $45.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a current ratio of 3.35.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.32). Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 39.17%. Sell-side analysts predict that Omega Healthcare Investors Inc will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.22%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.30%.

In related news, CAO Michael Ritz sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $78,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Burke W. Whitman bought 800 shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.73 per share, for a total transaction of $25,384.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $285,189.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

