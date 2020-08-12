Comerica Bank Raises Position in Carlisle Companies, Inc. (NYSE:CSL)

Comerica Bank raised its stake in Carlisle Companies, Inc. (NYSE:CSL) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,072 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned 0.06% of Carlisle Companies worth $4,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 1.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 109,900 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $13,768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 13.0% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 11,475 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 30.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,866 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 3,035 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 4.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 473,375 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $59,304,000 after acquiring an additional 18,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 59.9% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 61,537 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,709,000 after acquiring an additional 23,057 shares during the last quarter. 89.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CSL. Zacks Investment Research raised Carlisle Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Carlisle Companies in a research report on Friday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital raised Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $126.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Carlisle Companies in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Carlisle Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.38.

NYSE:CSL opened at $127.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.81. Carlisle Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $97.55 and a 52-week high of $169.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $119.29 and a 200 day moving average of $128.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.51.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $998.00 million. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 8.43%. Equities analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. This is a positive change from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 17th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.13%.

About Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturing company. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction. The Carlisle Construction Materials segment offers thermoplastic polyolefin, ethylene propylene diene monomer rubber, and polyvinyl chloride roofing membranes that are used on non-residential low-sloped roofs; roofing accessories, such as flashings, fasteners, sealing tapes, coatings, and waterproofing products; rigid foam insulation panels for roofing applications; and specialty polyurethane products and solutions for various markets and applications.

