Comerica Bank Raises Position in Rio Tinto plc ADR (NYSE:RIO)

Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Rio Tinto plc ADR (NYSE:RIO) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,031 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 5,316 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Rio Tinto were worth $4,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Rio Tinto by 23.1% in the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 8,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Shilanski & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Rio Tinto by 6.9% in the second quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 71,551 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,020,000 after buying an additional 4,633 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Rio Tinto by 33.6% in the second quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,948 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 2,503 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Rio Tinto in the second quarter worth about $312,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Rio Tinto by 19.6% in the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 17,463 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $981,000 after buying an additional 2,863 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RIO opened at $61.35 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Rio Tinto plc ADR has a 12 month low of $35.35 and a 12 month high of $65.20. The company has a market cap of $76.57 billion, a PE ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.23.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a $1.55 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. Rio Tinto’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.97%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RIO shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Rio Tinto from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a report on Thursday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a report on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Rio Tinto from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Investec lowered shares of Rio Tinto from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.50.

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminium, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminium smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

