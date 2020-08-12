Comerica Bank Raises Stock Position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Comerica Bank raised its position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,276 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Edison International were worth $4,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EIX. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in Edison International in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Edison International by 1,415.0% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Edison International by 250.7% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 13,514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 9,661 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Edison International by 552.8% in the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Edison International in the first quarter valued at $47,000. 87.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Edison International in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Edison International in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Edison International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Edison International from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Edison International from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.20.

EIX opened at $53.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.36 billion, a PE ratio of 17.28, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.48. Edison International has a twelve month low of $43.63 and a twelve month high of $78.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 9.42%. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.6375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%. Edison International’s payout ratio is presently 54.26%.

Edison International Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. The company supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

