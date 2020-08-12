Comerica Bank Raises Stock Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,373 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,874 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $4,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 209.7% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in Tyson Foods by 788.0% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Tyson Foods in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 839.6% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 6,250.0% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 66.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Tyson Foods news, insider Chad Roderick Martin sold 1,548 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $97,524.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSN opened at $65.21 on Wednesday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.57 and a fifty-two week high of $94.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.19. The company has a market cap of $23.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.50. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 12.63%. The firm had revenue of $10.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Tyson Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.09.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

