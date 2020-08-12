Comerica Bank Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Comerica Bank reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,115 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Berkshire Money Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 176.5% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Arden Trust Co purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $36,000.

Shares of VBK opened at $212.68 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $205.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $186.43. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $123.28 and a one year high of $218.36.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

