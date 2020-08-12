Comerica Bank Sells 1,640 Shares of J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Comerica Bank lowered its stake in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,050 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,640 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in J B Hunt Transport Services were worth $4,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 89.8% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 204,809 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,918,000 after purchasing an additional 96,926 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 113.8% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 464 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 5,287.7% during the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 101,450 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,357,000 after purchasing an additional 99,567 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 9.3% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,155 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 21.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,716 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Get J B Hunt Transport Services alerts:

JBHT stock opened at $137.69 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $127.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.59. The company has a market cap of $14.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.01. J B Hunt Transport Services Inc has a twelve month low of $75.29 and a twelve month high of $139.83.

J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. J B Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 22.88% and a net margin of 5.65%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that J B Hunt Transport Services Inc will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. J B Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.09%.

In other news, SVP John Kuhlow sold 1,880 shares of J B Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.00, for a total transaction of $219,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $424,125. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary Charles George sold 5,000 shares of J B Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,871,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 151,957 shares of company stock valued at $20,312,057 over the last quarter. 3.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JBHT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on J B Hunt Transport Services from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on J B Hunt Transport Services from $128.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. BidaskClub lowered J B Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on J B Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on J B Hunt Transport Services from $122.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.84.

J B Hunt Transport Services Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

Featured Article: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for J B Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J B Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.