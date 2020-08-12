Comerica Bank Sells 9,575 Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Comerica Bank trimmed its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 51.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,014 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 9,575 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $4,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,024 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 121.9% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,305 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,395,000 after purchasing an additional 2,914 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 11.6% in the second quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 2,344 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 2.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 248,937 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $87,193,000 after acquiring an additional 5,951 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 3.5% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,785 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $805,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. 62.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bio-Rad Laboratories alerts:

In other Bio-Rad Laboratories news, EVP Michael Crowley sold 1,500 shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.40, for a total transaction of $728,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,310 shares in the company, valued at $1,121,274. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 27.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BIO shares. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $525.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $525.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Bio-Rad Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $511.25.

Bio-Rad Laboratories stock opened at $496.34 on Wednesday. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $309.38 and a 12-month high of $540.06. The stock has a market cap of $15.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.05 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $490.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $427.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The medical research company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.39. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a net margin of 84.89% and a return on equity of 3.66%. The firm had revenue of $536.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.80 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products and solutions for the life science research and clinical diagnostic markets in Europe, the Pacific Rim, the United States, and internationally. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO).

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.