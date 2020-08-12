CONMED Co. (NASDAQ:CNMD) Shares Sold by Oak Ridge Investments LLC

Oak Ridge Investments LLC lowered its position in CONMED Co. (NASDAQ:CNMD) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,806 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 8,616 shares during the quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC owned 0.38% of CONMED worth $7,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CNMD. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CONMED in the first quarter valued at $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CONMED in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in CONMED in the first quarter valued at $60,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in CONMED by 105.4% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in CONMED by 22.0% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,864 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ CNMD traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $85.94. 301,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 408,657. CONMED Co. has a 52-week low of $37.66 and a 52-week high of $116.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 90.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $77.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.01.

CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The medical technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $0.88. CONMED had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 3.00%. The business had revenue of $157.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that CONMED Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised CONMED from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on CONMED from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on CONMED from $136.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on CONMED from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of CONMED in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.38.

In related news, EVP Wilfredo Ruiz-Caban sold 9,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.02, for a total value of $813,556.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,099,055.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Daniel Jonas sold 4,349 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.66, for a total value of $359,488.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,097,724.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About CONMED

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures worldwide. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including sports medicine products comprising powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, and metal and bioabsorbable implants, as well as related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, plastic, ENT, neurological, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; sports biologics and tissue products; and surgical visualization products.

