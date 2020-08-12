Converge Technology Solutions (CVE:CTS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Echelon Wealth Partners

Converge Technology Solutions (CVE:CTS)‘s stock had its “speculative buy” rating restated by Echelon Wealth Partners in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Converge Technology Solutions Company Profile

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration, cloud optimization, and data center infrastructure.

