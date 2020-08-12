Credit Suisse Group Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC)

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $117.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 0.02% from the company’s previous close.

MMC has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup cut their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Cfra raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. MKM Partners cut their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Marsh & McLennan Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.00.

Shares of NYSE MMC opened at $116.98 on Wednesday. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a 12 month low of $74.33 and a 12 month high of $119.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.62, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $111.72 and a 200-day moving average of $105.13.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.18 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.82% and a net margin of 11.83%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Laurie Ledford sold 4,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.78, for a total transaction of $476,318.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,939 shares in the company, valued at $1,034,957.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. VeraBank N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.4% during the second quarter. VeraBank N.A. now owns 4,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 29.4% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC raised its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.4% in the first quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 31,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,683,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 33.2% in the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.4% in the first quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 28,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,449,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

