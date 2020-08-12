Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:GLDI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:GLDI) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,500 shares, a growth of 110.4% from the December 31st total of 16,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.09. 68,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,934. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.01 and a 200-day moving average of $9.59. Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN has a 1 year low of $8.26 and a 1 year high of $10.36.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new position in Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $389,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN in the first quarter valued at approximately $406,000.

