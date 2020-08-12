Critical Media Coverage Unlikely to Affect Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) Stock Price

News coverage about Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) has been trending negative this week, according to InfoTrie. InfoTrie rates the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Royal Caribbean Cruises earned a media sentiment score of -2.29 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media stories about the company an news buzz score of 3 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

These are some of the news articles that may have effected Royal Caribbean Cruises’ analysis:

RCL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Cfra upgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $85.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.68.

Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock traded up $1.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $58.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,211,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,995,063. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a one year low of $19.25 and a one year high of $135.32. The company has a market capitalization of $12.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.85 and a beta of 2.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.51.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($6.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.82) by ($1.31). Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 12.34%. The business had revenue of $175.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.88 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 93.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises will post -14.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Donald Thompson purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $53.24 per share, with a total value of $1,064,800.00. 13.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

