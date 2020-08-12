CRODA INTL PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:COIHY) Short Interest Update

CRODA INTL PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:COIHY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 56.3% from the February 13th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of COIHY stock opened at $39.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.30 and a beta of 0.93. CRODA INTL PLC/ADR has a 52 week low of $23.76 and a 52 week high of $39.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.69.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on COIHY shares. Main First Bank upgraded shares of CRODA INTL PLC/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CRODA INTL PLC/ADR in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of CRODA INTL PLC/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CRODA INTL PLC/ADR in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of CRODA INTL PLC/ADR in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

About CRODA INTL PLC/ADR

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

