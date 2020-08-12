CryptoPing (PING) Price Tops $0.0276 on Exchanges

CryptoPing (CURRENCY:PING) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 12th. CryptoPing has a total market capitalization of $248,531.77 and $4,707.00 worth of CryptoPing was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, CryptoPing has traded 2.3% higher against the dollar. One CryptoPing token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0276 or 0.00000240 BTC on popular exchanges including Tidex, YoBit, HitBTC and Waves Decentralized Exchange.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002490 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008719 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.92 or 0.00120918 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $208.68 or 0.01812472 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.88 or 0.00190032 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000882 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000176 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.31 or 0.00124257 BTC.

About CryptoPing

CryptoPing was first traded on May 16th, 2017. CryptoPing’s total supply is 9,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,999,635 tokens. The official website for CryptoPing is cryptoping.tech. CryptoPing’s official Twitter account is @cryptoping.

Buying and Selling CryptoPing

CryptoPing can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, YoBit, Tidex and Waves Decentralized Exchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoPing directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoPing should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CryptoPing using one of the exchanges listed above.

