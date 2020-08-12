CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Sold by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 60.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,493 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 125,588 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in CSX were worth $5,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $630,000. Heritage Trust Co acquired a new stake in CSX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $273,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in CSX by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 99,912 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in CSX by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 181,777 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,677,000 after acquiring an additional 48,949 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in CSX by 281.6% during the 2nd quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,432 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,332,000 after acquiring an additional 24,670 shares during the period. 72.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other CSX news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 20,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.13, for a total transaction of $1,478,665.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 152,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,002,638.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.79, for a total value of $1,455,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,240,163.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CSX traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.55. The stock had a trading volume of 10,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,779,090. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $46.81 and a 52-week high of $80.62. The company has a market cap of $57.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.01. CSX had a return on equity of 24.24% and a net margin of 26.39%. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. CSX’s payout ratio is 24.94%.

CSX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on CSX from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Cowen reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CSX in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on CSX from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Goldman Sachs Group raised CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on CSX from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.45.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

