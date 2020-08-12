Cuentas Inc (OTCMKTS:CUEN) Short Interest Update

Cuentas Inc (OTCMKTS:CUEN) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, an increase of 108.3% from the December 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of CUEN stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.51. 4,941 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,446. Cuentas has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $7.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.28.

Cuentas Company Profile

Cuentas Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications and telecommunications mobility, and remittance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company promotes and distributes prepaid and general purpose reloadable prepaid debit cards under the NextCALA brand; and designs, develops, produces, markets, and provides HD video platforms, call processing engines, and telephony networks.

