Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Acquires 1,464 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,565 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. owned 0.07% of Chipotle Mexican Grill worth $19,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 98.7% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 153 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 11.2% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 742 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $781,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.8% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 104,263 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $109,722,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the second quarter valued at approximately $374,000. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the second quarter valued at approximately $441,000. Institutional investors own 95.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on CMG. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,200.00 to $1,320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $950.00 to $1,160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $855.00 to $800.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Cfra lowered their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $950.00 to $900.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,059.20.

In other news, Director Albert S. Baldocchi sold 542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,056.63, for a total transaction of $572,693.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 72,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,532,767.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Albert S. Baldocchi sold 517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,059.13, for a total transaction of $547,570.21. Following the transaction, the director now owns 72,431 shares in the company, valued at $76,713,845.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,066 shares of company stock valued at $5,235,881 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

CMG traded down $13.84 on Wednesday, reaching $1,147.16. The stock had a trading volume of 223,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 579,282. The company has a market cap of $32.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,111.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $914.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12-month low of $415.00 and a 12-month high of $1,193.25.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 17.24%. As a group, analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 10.43 earnings per share for the current year.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.