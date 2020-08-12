Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Acquires 29,508 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 241,152 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,508 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $26,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. RB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.3% in the second quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 27,243 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,038,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Walt Disney by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,645 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. boosted its position in Walt Disney by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 17,282 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC now owns 2,165 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,290 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 62.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $147.00 to $128.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Loop Capital cut Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $161.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.37.

NYSE DIS traded up $1.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $130.49. The stock had a trading volume of 13,885,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,128,102. Walt Disney Co has a 1 year low of $79.07 and a 1 year high of $153.41. The stock has a market cap of $238.15 billion, a PE ratio of -212.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $117.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.72. The business had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.48 billion. Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a positive return on equity of 6.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

