Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Acquires 46,249 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 217,847 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,249 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $19,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Abbot Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. now owns 12,986 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 947 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 5,162 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 700 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,633 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 6,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.80, for a total value of $683,031.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,996,291.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lisa D. Earnhardt sold 872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total value of $79,212.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,626,414.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,724 shares of company stock valued at $3,017,028. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE ABT traded down $0.98 on Wednesday, hitting $99.06. 4,823,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,652,633. The business’s fifty day moving average is $95.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.13. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $61.61 and a 12 month high of $102.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.17, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 9.89%. The business had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 44.44%.

ABT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Argus increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Bank of America increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Citigroup increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.13.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

