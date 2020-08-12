Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Buys 24,975 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 11.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 244,138 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,975 shares during the quarter. Facebook makes up about 1.5% of Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $55,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 736,299 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $151,125,000 after purchasing an additional 87,024 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 1,325 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. First United Bank Trust boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 1,295 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 63.8% in the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 5,139 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $857,000 after buying an additional 2,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 1,961 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FB shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $271.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective (up from $290.00) on shares of Facebook in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, forty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $276.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB traded down $6.87 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $256.13. 28,238,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,763,848. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 6.02 and a current ratio of 6.02. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.10 and a 12-month high of $278.89. The firm has a market cap of $740.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $240.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $209.44.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $18.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 22.90% and a net margin of 31.29%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.21 EPS for the current year.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.57, for a total value of $48,804.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $433,706.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.29, for a total value of $4,516,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 57,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,804,790.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 60,397 shares of company stock valued at $13,182,847. 14.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Featured Article: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.