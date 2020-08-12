Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Buys 38,144 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 263,329 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,144 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $15,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,861,988 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $818,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515,901 shares during the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 16,342,040 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $748,792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262,742 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,977,988 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $686,292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,297 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,645,853 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $669,868,000 after acquiring an additional 123,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 158.4% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 13,693,901 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $627,455,000 after acquiring an additional 8,393,901 shares during the last quarter. 78.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. BidaskClub raised shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 20th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.71.

In related news, Director Alexander Karsner sold 3,467 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total transaction of $209,753.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

AMAT stock traded down $0.78 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.46. 7,608,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,664,326. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.14, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.64 and a 1 year high of $69.44.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 18.89% and a return on equity of 37.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 28.95%.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

