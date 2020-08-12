Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Sells 43,915 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. reduced its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 13.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 294,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 43,915 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $17,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12,575.0% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000.

Shares of EFA traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.07. The company had a trading volume of 31,465,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,463,996. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.31. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $45.72 and a 52 week high of $70.42.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

