Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Stake Boosted by NewSquare Capital LLC

NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,420 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 715 shares during the quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $2,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins during the second quarter valued at approximately $455,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Cummins by 107.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 5,138 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in Cummins by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 43,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,485,000 after purchasing an additional 7,888 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 605.2% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 14,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after purchasing an additional 12,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 0.6% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 27,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,758,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. 80.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CMI traded up $1.87 on Wednesday, hitting $212.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,528,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,382,288. The stock has a market cap of $31.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $183.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.31. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.03 and a 1-year high of $215.00.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 21.04%. Cummins’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 9.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $1.311 per share. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is 34.82%.

CMI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Cummins from $175.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Cummins in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $172.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Cummins from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Cummins from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Cummins from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cummins currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.35.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

