CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) Shares Purchased by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 204,860 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,733 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $13,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 63.3% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 851 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD lifted its position in CVS Health by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 4,964 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its position in CVS Health by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 895,029 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $53,216,000 after buying an additional 83,635 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in CVS Health by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,209 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stolper Co bought a new stake in CVS Health during the 1st quarter worth about $1,669,000. 76.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.13.

NYSE:CVS traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $65.26. The company had a trading volume of 6,957,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,983,826. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $86.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.89. CVS Health Corp has a twelve month low of $52.04 and a twelve month high of $77.03.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $65.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.29 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 16.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that CVS Health Corp will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

