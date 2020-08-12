DAD (DAD) Trading Up 4.7% This Week

DAD (CURRENCY:DAD) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 12th. One DAD token can now be purchased for $0.28 or 0.00002453 BTC on major exchanges. DAD has a total market cap of $35.39 million and approximately $4.23 million worth of DAD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DAD has traded up 4.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001411 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00039027 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $729.43 or 0.06299124 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00003822 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002347 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003512 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00048091 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00014707 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About DAD

DAD is a token. Its launch date was September 28th, 2019. DAD’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 124,601,733 tokens. DAD’s official website is dad.one. DAD’s official Twitter account is @dad_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for DAD is medium.com/@dad_chain.

DAD Token Trading

DAD can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

