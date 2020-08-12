Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by Oak Ridge Investments LLC

Oak Ridge Investments LLC cut its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,142 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,576 shares during the quarter. Danaher makes up 1.1% of Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $13,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,802,713 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $941,564,000 after purchasing an additional 619,550 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its position in Danaher by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 4,876,638 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $674,975,000 after acquiring an additional 33,333 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Danaher by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,219,359 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $584,323,000 after acquiring an additional 241,613 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in Danaher by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 3,508,036 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $485,547,000 after acquiring an additional 155,156 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Danaher by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,461,644 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $479,126,000 after acquiring an additional 351,689 shares during the period. 77.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DHR. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Danaher from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Bank of America increased their price objective on Danaher from $181.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Danaher from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Danaher from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Danaher from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $197.73.

NYSE DHR traded down $2.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $200.01. The stock had a trading volume of 2,421,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,156,616. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $119.60 and a 52-week high of $207.66. The company has a market cap of $142.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $189.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.35. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 17.73%. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Danaher news, CEO Thomas Patrick Joyce, Jr. sold 181,394 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.98, for a total transaction of $35,186,808.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 285,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,394,674.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP William King sold 26,982 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.09, for a total value of $5,371,846.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,937,062.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 427,955 shares of company stock valued at $82,882,475 over the last ninety days. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

