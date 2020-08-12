DeepOnion Price Hits $0.11 on Exchanges (ONION)

DeepOnion (CURRENCY:ONION) traded 27.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 12th. In the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded up 29.6% against the US dollar. DeepOnion has a market capitalization of $1.79 million and approximately $749,953.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeepOnion coin can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000965 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DeepOnion Coin Profile

ONION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 21,108,978 coins and its circulating supply is 16,117,126 coins. The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org.

DeepOnion Coin Trading

DeepOnion can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

