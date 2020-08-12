DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Increases Stake in Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN) by 27.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,984 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $8,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WCN. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Waste Connections by 684.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,662,045 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $206,308,000 after buying an additional 2,322,609 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Waste Connections by 1,136.2% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 697,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,961,000 after buying an additional 640,977 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. raised its position in Waste Connections by 479.0% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 692,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,692,000 after buying an additional 572,483 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Waste Connections by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,598,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $276,051,000 after buying an additional 530,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Waste Connections by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,583,113 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $428,339,000 after buying an additional 427,917 shares during the last quarter. 80.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WCN. AltaCorp Capital reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Thursday, May 7th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $104.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.93.

In related news, CEO Worthing Jackman sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.26, for a total value of $1,660,680.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 113,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,447,430.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of WCN stock opened at $99.67 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $97.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $26.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.78, a PEG ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.49. Waste Connections Inc has a twelve month low of $70.87 and a twelve month high of $105.49.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The company’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Waste Connections Inc will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be given a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is 27.21%.

Waste Connections Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

