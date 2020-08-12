Delivery Hero SE (ETR:DHER) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Delivery Hero SE (ETR:DHER) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €99.95 ($117.58).

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €123.00 ($144.71) price target on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €115.00 ($135.29) price target on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. UBS Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) price target on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €91.40 ($107.53) price target on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €105.00 ($123.53) price target on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th.

Get Delivery Hero alerts:

DHER stock opened at €95.44 ($112.28) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.00 billion and a PE ratio of 78.49. Delivery Hero has a one year low of €38.59 ($45.40) and a one year high of €106.20 ($124.94). The company’s 50 day moving average price is €96.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €79.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.39, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.54.

About Delivery Hero

Delivery Hero SE provides online food ordering and delivery services. It operates in 40 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

Further Reading: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for Delivery Hero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delivery Hero and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.