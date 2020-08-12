DeltaChain Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $149.00 (DELTA)

DeltaChain (CURRENCY:DELTA) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 12th. One DeltaChain token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, Mercatox and IDEX. DeltaChain has a total market cap of $29,609.40 and $149.00 worth of DeltaChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DeltaChain has traded up 130.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00008380 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.84 or 0.00067458 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.21 or 0.00277080 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00039508 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00008447 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00010132 BTC.

DeltaChain Token Profile

DeltaChain is a token. DeltaChain’s total supply is 7,500,000,000 tokens. The official website for DeltaChain is deltachain.tech. DeltaChain’s official Twitter account is @deltachain and its Facebook page is accessible here. DeltaChain’s official message board is medium.com/@deltachain.

Buying and Selling DeltaChain

DeltaChain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Mercatox and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeltaChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeltaChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeltaChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

