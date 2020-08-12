Desjardins Comments on Toronto-Dominion Bank’s Q3 2020 Earnings (TSE:TD)

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) – Equities researchers at Desjardins cut their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 10th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.21 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.38. Desjardins also issued estimates for Toronto-Dominion Bank’s FY2020 earnings at $4.84 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.60 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$68.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$61.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$57.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Toronto-Dominion Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$75.00.

Shares of TD opened at C$63.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.53 billion and a PE ratio of 11.08. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a twelve month low of C$49.01 and a twelve month high of C$77.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$60.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$62.60.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported C$0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.84 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$10.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$10.61 billion.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.77%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

