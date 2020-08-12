Deutsche Bank Analysts Give Uniper (ETR:UN01) a €31.50 Price Target

Uniper (ETR:UN01) has been assigned a €31.50 ($37.06) price target by Deutsche Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.22% from the stock’s previous close.

UN01 has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays set a €27.50 ($32.35) target price on Uniper and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €23.00 ($27.06) target price on Uniper and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Nord/LB set a €28.00 ($32.94) target price on Uniper and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group set a €22.50 ($26.47) target price on Uniper and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €18.50 ($21.76) target price on Uniper and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €25.81 ($30.36).

ETR UN01 opened at €28.84 ($33.93) on Wednesday. Uniper has a 12 month low of €20.76 ($24.42) and a 12 month high of €30.88 ($36.33). The stock has a market cap of $10.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €29.73 and its 200-day moving average price is €27.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.64.

Uniper Company Profile

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in European Generation, Global Commodities, and International Power Generation segments. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

