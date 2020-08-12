Deutsche Pfandbriefbank (FRA:PBB) Given a €12.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank (FRA:PBB) has been given a €12.00 ($14.12) target price by Kepler Capital Markets in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 99.17% from the stock’s previous close.

PBB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank set a €6.00 ($7.06) price objective on shares of Deutsche Pfandbriefbank and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. HSBC set a €10.00 ($11.76) price objective on shares of Deutsche Pfandbriefbank and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €10.13 ($11.91).

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank stock traded up €0.07 ($0.08) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting €6.03 ($7.09). The stock had a trading volume of 853,853 shares. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €6.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is €8.54. Deutsche Pfandbriefbank has a 52-week low of €10.36 ($12.19) and a 52-week high of €15.46 ($18.19).

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank Company Profile

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG, a specialist bank, provides real estate and public investment finance in Europe and the United States. Its real estate financing activities include a range of financing instruments, such as financing investment projects, development finance, cross-border portfolio financing, investment bridge finance facilities, standby/backup facilities, and derivatives.

