Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) Shares Acquired by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG grew its position in Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) by 33.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 712,192 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 180,490 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.19% of Devon Energy worth $8,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Devon Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $80,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Capstone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Devon Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Devon Energy by 542.8% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,422 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 5,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in Devon Energy by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 6,426 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. 81.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DVN opened at $12.36 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 3.27. Devon Energy Corp has a 52 week low of $4.70 and a 52 week high of $28.42.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The energy company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $394.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Devon Energy had a positive return on equity of 4.29% and a negative net margin of 51.02%. The firm’s revenue was down 78.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Devon Energy Corp will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.88%.

DVN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Siebert Williams Shank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Devon Energy from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on Devon Energy from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.77.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 12,900 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

