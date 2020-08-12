Diamond (DMD) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $628.00

Diamond (CURRENCY:DMD) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 12th. Diamond has a total market cap of $1.63 million and approximately $628.00 worth of Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Diamond coin can now be bought for about $0.46 or 0.00004019 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Diamond has traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Diamond Profile

Diamond is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It launched on July 13th, 2013. Diamond’s total supply is 3,512,643 coins. The Reddit community for Diamond is /r/dmd and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Diamond’s official Twitter account is @dmdcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Diamond is bit.diamonds.

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorithm is ASIC resistant Grøstl. 4.38 million total coins. Block solving target time ~ 100 seconds. Low transaction fee at 0.001. Mean time per block under 60 seconds. Difficulty retargets at every block. Endless Hybrid Network Security. Transaction Message. Fast and secure transactions with 6 required confirmations. Provision for continuous promotion and development. Brand new code base with up to date security patches and significant performance improvements. “

Buying and Selling Diamond

Diamond can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Diamond should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

