DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.92.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, June 22nd.

Shares of NYSE:DRH traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.66. 3,113,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,739,802. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 29.79 and a beta of 1.63. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 12 month low of $1.96 and a 12 month high of $11.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a current ratio of 1.29.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $20.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.54 million. DiamondRock Hospitality had a return on equity of 2.06% and a net margin of 5.72%. DiamondRock Hospitality’s revenue was down 92.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that DiamondRock Hospitality will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DRH. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 172.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 482,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,221,000 after acquiring an additional 305,470 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in DiamondRock Hospitality in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,141,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 234,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 26,373 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in DiamondRock Hospitality in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,240 shares in the last quarter.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company Profile

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families such as Hilton and Marriott as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

