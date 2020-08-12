DigitalBits 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $902,604.00 (XDB)

DigitalBits (CURRENCY:XDB) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 12th. In the last week, DigitalBits has traded 14.9% higher against the US dollar. DigitalBits has a total market capitalization of $7.09 million and approximately $902,604.00 worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DigitalBits token can currently be purchased for about $0.0202 or 0.00000175 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, IDEX and CoinExchange.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.52 or 0.00798997 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00011421 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.90 or 0.00085475 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 32.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00004095 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0961 or 0.00000830 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 21.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000023 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About DigitalBits

DigitalBits (XDB) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 350,372,627 tokens. The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for DigitalBits is www.digitalbits.io. The official message board for DigitalBits is medium.com/digitalbitsorg. DigitalBits’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DigitalBits

DigitalBits can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bilaxy and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigitalBits should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DigitalBits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

