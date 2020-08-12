Diversified Investment Strategies LLC Makes New $3.24 Million Investment in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Diversified Investment Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 29,046 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $3,239,000. Walt Disney makes up approximately 3.5% of Diversified Investment Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 27,243 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,038,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.6% during the first quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,645 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.6% during the second quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 17,282 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,927,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC now owns 2,165 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,290 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DIS. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday, May 8th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.37.

NYSE DIS traded up $1.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $131.71. 761,518 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,160,240. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $236.59 billion, a PE ratio of -212.44, a PEG ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 1.10. Walt Disney Co has a 1-year low of $79.07 and a 1-year high of $153.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.13.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.72. The business had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.48 billion. Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a positive return on equity of 6.58%. The business’s revenue was down 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

