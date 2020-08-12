DON QUIJOTE HOL/ADR (OTCMKTS:DQJCY) Releases FY 2021 IntraDay Earnings Guidance

DON QUIJOTE HOL/ADR (OTCMKTS:DQJCY) updated its FY 2021

IntraDay earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.75-0.75 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.81-15.81 billion.

Shares of DON QUIJOTE HOL/ADR stock traded down $0.52 on Wednesday, hitting $21.59. 1,011 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,201. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.31. DON QUIJOTE HOL/ADR has a 1-year low of $13.56 and a 1-year high of $23.65.

Get DON QUIJOTE HOL/ADR alerts:

DON QUIJOTE HOL/ADR Company Profile

Pan Pacific International Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail stores. It operates through Retail Business and Tenant Leasing Business segments. The Retail Business segment operates convenience and discount stores, and general discount stores, which sell electrical appliances, daily commodities, foods, watches, fashion goods, sporting goods, leisure equipment, do-it-yourself (DIY) products, and others.

Recommended Story: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for DON QUIJOTE HOL/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DON QUIJOTE HOL/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.