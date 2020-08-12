Dragonchain (DRGN) One Day Volume Tops $133,712.00

Dragonchain (CURRENCY:DRGN) traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. One Dragonchain token can currently be purchased for about $0.0717 or 0.00000619 BTC on popular exchanges including LATOKEN, IDEX, Fatbtc and Kucoin. During the last week, Dragonchain has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar. Dragonchain has a total market capitalization of $25.16 million and approximately $133,712.00 worth of Dragonchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Dragonchain alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002457 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008754 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 28.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.69 or 0.00144108 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $209.24 or 0.01806962 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.81 or 0.00188317 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000883 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000176 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.51 or 0.00125284 BTC.

About Dragonchain

Dragonchain’s genesis date was August 17th, 2017. Dragonchain’s total supply is 433,494,437 tokens and its circulating supply is 350,707,287 tokens. Dragonchain’s official website is dragonchain.com. The Reddit community for Dragonchain is /r/drgn and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dragonchain’s official Twitter account is @dragonchaingang and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Dragonchain

Dragonchain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, CoinExchange, Fatbtc, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Kucoin, IDEX, LATOKEN, Allcoin, Tidex and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragonchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dragonchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dragonchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dragonchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dragonchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.